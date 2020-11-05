(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership boycotted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation for lunch in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

The Sources said that the PML-Q was not happy with PTI leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking them into confidence over important issues.

PML-Q is the main ally of PTI in Punjab while its central leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is the incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Lahore after every or two weeks and holds meeting with his party leaders, Punjab Chief Minsiter Sardar Usman Buzdar and leaves for Islamabad.

He has not been seen holding meeting with PML-Q leadership during his visits to Lahore.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan does not take us into confidence whenever they [PTI] takes any decision," said Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain.

He complaiend that PM often visited Lahore but he never thought to meet any leader of the PML-Q.

Shaudhary Shujaat Hussain also asked the PTI government to increase the price of wheat and fix it at Rs 2000.

BNP also did not take part in PM's invitation for lunch.