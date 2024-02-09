PML-Q' Ch Salik Hussain wins NA-64 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Candidate Ch Salik Hussain has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-64 Gujrat-III by securing 1,05205 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Qaisera Ilahi, who bagged 80,946 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 40 percent.