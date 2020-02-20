UrduPoint.com
PML-Q Chief Advices PM Imran Khan To Stay Away From “sycophants”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:06 PM

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away from “sycophants”

PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain who recently arrived from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra has said that intentions of Imran Khan are good but he has not learnt yet political gimmickry, therefore, he is advised to stay away from “hypocrites” and “sycophants”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid of “hypocrites and sycophants” around him.

He made this statement a week after announcement that differences between coalition partners and the government have been resolved.

PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain pointed finger at those close to the prime minister, saying that PTI could not deliver due to “sycophants”. The sources say that this time PML-Q has given a categorical message to the ruling PTI.

“Imran Khan has not learnt political gimmickry. I want to give him an advice to stay away from sycophants and hypocrites around him,” said Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. He also said: “ Do not let them hang around,”.

He returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah here on Wednesday. PML-Q Chief also advised PM Imran Khan against being egocentric, saying that previously he warned Nawaz Sharif of narcissism but he did not come out of that. He said it was very interesting to see that some sycophants who were with Nawaz Sharif were still in power today.

