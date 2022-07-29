PML-Q decides to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema from their party positions.

Addressing a press conference after PML-Q's Central Executive Committee here on Thursday, senior party leader Kamil Ali Agha said the meeting reviewed current political situation and unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian as party chief due to his health issues. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health is badly affecting his capacity to make decisions, he added.

He said that the meeting had also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of general secretary.

He further said that the meeting had decided to hold new Intra-party elections within ten days and a five-member election commission had been formed for the purpose.

He said that Advocate Jehangir A Jhoja would head the election commission.

Agha said that the meeting also passed a resolution for supporting Sibtain Khanin election for office of Speaker Punjab Assembly.