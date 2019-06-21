UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-Q Delegation Calls On PM

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:30 PM

PML-Q delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and discussed with him overall political situation of the country.

The delegation was headed by Chaudhry Shajaat Hussain.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also met the Prime Minister and discussed matters pertaining to the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muslim

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Georgia to Investigate Attacks on Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Renews US National Emergency Declaration on ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Police checked 288856 motorbikes

2 minutes ago

UN chief hails historic Convention banning violenc ..

2 minutes ago

DPR Ombudswoman Urges International Community to C ..

2 minutes ago

Economy of England's North Crippled by UK Governme ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.