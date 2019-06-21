PML-Q delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and discussed with him overall political situation of the country.

The delegation was headed by Chaudhry Shajaat Hussain.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also met the Prime Minister and discussed matters pertaining to the province.