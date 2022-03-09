UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Extends Full Support To PTI Govt : Faisal Javed Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 10:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q, had been supporting the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for the last three years. PML-Q and other coalition partners had been extending all possible help to PTI government, and there was no difference of opinion on national development programs, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He, however said there were reservations of a few members of the allied parties.

He assured that PTI leadership would remove the reservations soon.

To a question about no-confidence move, he said the opposition party leaders would bring back the no-confidence move shortly.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's long march towards D-Chowk, he said local people did not participate in the so-called long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been found addressing the public meeting with convoy people.

