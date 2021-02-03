PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan Supports Oppressed Kashmiris For Independence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:39 PM
PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan President Assadullah Advocate said that PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan fully supports the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris for independence
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan President Assadullah Advocate said that PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan fully supports the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris for independence.
Talking to APP here in Gilgit he said that Muslim League-Q GB Chapter would present a memorandum of condemnation at the UN office on February 5 in the form of a rally in Gilgit to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and against the atrocities and occupation of Kashmir for more than seven decades.
He said that PML Q fully support the just struggle of kashmiri Brothers and sisters against Indian atrocities.