‘PML-Q has broken the promise to make PTI govt fall’

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has revealed that they have struck a deal with the PML-Q but they have broken the deal and betrayed us all.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PML-Q was no more trustworthy as they assured to make PTI government fall but they betrayed all of us.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khan also revealed that they had made this deal with the PML-Q to make PTI government fall.

“PML-Q is no more trustworthy as they given us assurance to make PTI government fall but finally betrayed us,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an Interview to Asma Shirazi—a renowned tv anchor of a local national TV.

Maualana Fazlur Rehman who is also chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that they did not devise any strategy for to launch “vote of no-confidence” move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Just one party has talked about vote of no-confidence and it has yet to convince the PDM,” said the JUI-F Chief.