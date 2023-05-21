PML-Q holds rally to support Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a rally was held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally was led by Central Chief Organiser Chaudhary Sarwar, Member National Assembly Mrs Farukh Khan, Central Secretary Information Mustafa Malik, Asif Bajwa, North Punjab President Ansar Farooq, Federal Capital President Rizwan Sadiq and Muslim League leader Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Shah and others.

The rally started from F-10 and ended by reaching the Islamabad Press Club, which was participated by a large number of Muslim League workers, women and children.

Long queues of vehicles were seen in the rally. The participants raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Addressing the rally, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-nationalism by attacking military installations and buildings. The attackers were following the enemy's agenda.

Member of the National Assembly Mrs. Farrukh Khan said that the incidents of May 9 have made sad every patriotic Pakistani.

He said "The armed forces are giving eternal sacrifices for the country but the nation and the families of the martyrs have suffered on this black day. The whole nation is saddened by it. The country was pushed towards instability under a well-thought-out conspiracy".

North Punjab President Ansar Farooq said the painful events were completely planned. Together, the accused should really be punished.

Rizwan Sadiq of Federal Capital said that those who attacked the army are following the agenda of the enemy.

President Muslim League Balochistan Dr. Shakeel Roshan, Dr. Farhan, General Secretary of Federal Capital Chaudhry Jahangir, General Secretary of Women's Department Fauzia Naz, President of Women's Department, North Punjab also attended the rally.

North Punjab Women Wing President Nargis Jabeen, President of Federal Capital Syeda Firdous,President of Traders Wing Chaudhry Farqan, Muslim League leaders Azam Chaudhry, Malik Imran, Hamad Abbasi, Zahir Abbasi, Atif Mughal, Hasnain Shah, Amina Khanum addressed the rally.