UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Is Govt's Ally, Will Support It In Any Case: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:52 PM

PML-Q is govt's ally, will support it in any case: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asad Umar on Wednesday said that PML-Q is government's ally and will support the government in any case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asad Umar on Wednesday said that PML-Q is government's ally and will support the government in any case.

Addressing a reception, hosted by PML-Q Islamabad President Rizwan Sadiq Khan, he said that PML-Q, denying any kind of alliance with former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

"The PML-Q is our ally and will support the government in any case. We will continue our journey of public service under the best mutual cooperation. Yes, we were allies, are allies and will remain allies," he added.

He said that the PTI-led allies would continue the journey of public service under the best mutual cooperation, adding the government has always taken the allied party together and will continue to do so in future as well.

"We were allied, are allied and will remain allied, he maintained.

PML-Q Islamabad President, Rizwan Sadiq Khan thanked Federal Minister Asad Umar and said, PML-Q is an ally of the government and will not leave it alone in any situation.

Rizwan Sadiq Khan said that Federal Minister Asad Umar expressed his determination to continue the political struggle with the PML-Q at the federal level as well as at the Islamabad level.

On the occasion, PML-Q Islamabad General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Jahangir, senior PTI leaders Dr Muhammad Amjad, Jamshed Mughal Nadeem Gujjar, Qazi Tanveer-ul- Mulk, Imtiaz Malik Rizwan, CDA trade union leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Ijaz. Abbasi, Tahir Abbasi, Atif Mughal, Rana Shehzad, Asad Mumtaz Khan, Qasim Mumtaz Khan, Zafar Bakhtawari, Samar Mehdi and other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Sadiq Khan Alliance Jamshed Capital Development Authority Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotm ..

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

4 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, ..

Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, N Waziristan fire exchange

4 minutes ago
 Reference against Raja Pervaiz adjourned till Feb ..

Reference against Raja Pervaiz adjourned till Feb 22

4 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him t ..

Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him to Leave Over Visa-Related Tens ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian-Libyan Commission to Meet in April After 2 ..

Russian-Libyan Commission to Meet in April After 20-Year Hiatus - Libyan Oil Min ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of per ..

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>