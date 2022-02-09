Federal Minister for Planning and Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asad Umar on Wednesday said that PML-Q is government's ally and will support the government in any case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asad Umar on Wednesday said that PML-Q is government's ally and will support the government in any case.

Addressing a reception, hosted by PML-Q Islamabad President Rizwan Sadiq Khan, he said that PML-Q, denying any kind of alliance with former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

"The PML-Q is our ally and will support the government in any case. We will continue our journey of public service under the best mutual cooperation. Yes, we were allies, are allies and will remain allies," he added.

He said that the PTI-led allies would continue the journey of public service under the best mutual cooperation, adding the government has always taken the allied party together and will continue to do so in future as well.

"We were allied, are allied and will remain allied, he maintained.

PML-Q Islamabad President, Rizwan Sadiq Khan thanked Federal Minister Asad Umar and said, PML-Q is an ally of the government and will not leave it alone in any situation.

Rizwan Sadiq Khan said that Federal Minister Asad Umar expressed his determination to continue the political struggle with the PML-Q at the federal level as well as at the Islamabad level.

On the occasion, PML-Q Islamabad General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Jahangir, senior PTI leaders Dr Muhammad Amjad, Jamshed Mughal Nadeem Gujjar, Qazi Tanveer-ul- Mulk, Imtiaz Malik Rizwan, CDA trade union leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Ijaz. Abbasi, Tahir Abbasi, Atif Mughal, Rana Shehzad, Asad Mumtaz Khan, Qasim Mumtaz Khan, Zafar Bakhtawari, Samar Mehdi and other leaders were also present.