PML-Q is not happy with PTI

The sources say that PML-Q—the close ally of PTI—has serious reservations for not taking it into confidence while making important decisions.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Despite tall claims and efforts, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is still angry with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf for not taking it into confidence about important decisions.

According to the sources, PML-Q leadership was not happy with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf for not providing development funds to its members for their respective Constituencies. PML-Q also objected to the PTI for appointing all its “favorites” on important posts and neglecting his supporters and party leaders.

“There are serious reservations as We have not been provided funds by the ruling PTI for our respective constituencies—a false promise,” PML-Q leaders were quoted as saying.

They further quoted them saying, “Many top positions have been filled with non-elected peoples,”. They said that PML-Q was the close ally of the ruling PTI but it was never consulted over important decisions.

Last week, MQM-P also expressed concerns with the PTI for not neglecting them in development funds for Karachi and fulfilling promises made before alliance. Khalid Maqbool Siddique left the Federal cabinet which was the evidence of these concerns with the PTI.