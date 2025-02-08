- Home
PML-Q Leader& Coordinator Of The Ministry Of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Attended The Iranian Revolution Day Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 01:47 PM
We congratulate the Iranian diplomatic mission and the Iranian nation on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Ramiz Hassan congratulated the Iranian diplomatic mission and the Iranian nation on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.
Iranian Ambassador Dr.
Reza Amiri Moqadam is playing a key role in strengthening bilateral relations. He said that good Pak-Iran relations are the need of the hour. The completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will prove to be a milestone for the economy. He added that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan as an independent state.
