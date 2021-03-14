PML-Q leader, Sen. Abdul Qadir discuss bilateral issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha on Sunday called on newly elected Senator Abdul Qadir and discussed issues of mutual interests.

According to details, during the meeting between the PML-Q leader and newly elected Senator from Balochistan, prevailing political situation of the country and other issues of bilateral interests came under discussion.

Imtiaz Ranjha congratulated Abdul Qadir over his election as Senator and expressed good wishes for him.