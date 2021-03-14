UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-Q Leader, Sen. Abdul Qadir Discuss Bilateral Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

PML-Q leader, Sen. Abdul Qadir discuss bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha on Sunday called on newly elected Senator Abdul Qadir and discussed issues of mutual interests.

According to details, during the meeting between the PML-Q leader and newly elected Senator from Balochistan, prevailing political situation of the country and other issues of bilateral interests came under discussion.

Imtiaz Ranjha congratulated Abdul Qadir over his election as Senator and expressed good wishes for him.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

20 minutes ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

50 minutes ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations un ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.