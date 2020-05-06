UrduPoint.com
PML-Q Leaders Approach LHC Against NAB Powers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have said that NAB has become a political institution and have questioned its role and process of investigation, asking the court that the move to open years old cases against them should be declared as illegal.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders approached Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman and other officials here on Wednesday.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Eahi have filed constitutional petitions against the powers of the NAB authorities.

They said that NAB had become a political institution and courts had ruled against its role and process of investigation. They said that NAB chairman had ordered reinvestigation of 19 years old cases against them.

The petitioners who are close ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) said that it was purely a political revenge. They asked the court to declare the NAB’s move regarding opening of years old assets cases against them as illegal.

