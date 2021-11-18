The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

In a condolence message, PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi sympathized with the Interior Minister on passing away of his brother.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, alleviate his ranks; and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.