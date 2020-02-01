PML-Q, MQM standing with government: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the allied parties including PML-Q and the MQM were standing with the PTI government.

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was seriously working against price hike which was discussed in every meeting of the cabinet.

He said the PML-N and the PPP had lost their presence in politics.

He said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would not return while Marryam will not go abroad whereas only Shehbaz Sharif would come and do politics in the country.

To a question, he said the Benazir Income Support (BISP) was not being closed and all other new welfare programmes were part of the BISP.

To another question, he said Kashmir Issue was alive and Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom.

He said that Pakistan Railways was going to make its modern schools and hospitals and these institutions would be considered among the top public sector institutions in future.

To a question , he said that under the orders of the Supreme Court, railways could not sale its land and it could not be leased for more than five years.

The minister said a three-member committee had been constituted to implement the directions suggested in the investigation report regarding the Tezgam Train incident.

He said that a new shuttle train between Gujranwala and Lahore would be inaugurated on February 15.

He also stated that dry ports at Chishtian, Kundian, Jia Baga and Sheikhupura would be upgraded and capacity of these ports would be enhanced.

He said that railways had declared 2020 as the year of freight and land.

He said rakes of four trains would be replaced with 75 Chinese upgraded coaches, adding that the railways also wanted to utilise 300 damaged freight wagons after repair and study on the project was under way.

The minister said restoration of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) in 15 days on the orders of the Supreme Court was a hard task as area of six kilometers was difficult to evacuate from land grabbers, however, it was possible only with the help of the Sindh government.