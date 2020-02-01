UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-Q, MQM Standing With Government: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:45 PM

PML-Q, MQM standing with government: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the allied parties including PML-Q and the MQM were standing with the PTI government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the allied parties including PML-Q and the MQM were standing with the PTI government.

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was seriously working against price hike which was discussed in every meeting of the cabinet.

He said the PML-N and the PPP had lost their presence in politics.

He said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would not return while Marryam will not go abroad whereas only Shehbaz Sharif would come and do politics in the country.

To a question, he said the Benazir Income Support (BISP) was not being closed and all other new welfare programmes were part of the BISP.

To another question, he said Kashmir Issue was alive and Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom.

He said that Pakistan Railways was going to make its modern schools and hospitals and these institutions would be considered among the top public sector institutions in future.

To a question , he said that under the orders of the Supreme Court, railways could not sale its land and it could not be leased for more than five years.

The minister said a three-member committee had been constituted to implement the directions suggested in the investigation report regarding the Tezgam Train incident.

He said that a new shuttle train between Gujranwala and Lahore would be inaugurated on February 15.

He also stated that dry ports at Chishtian, Kundian, Jia Baga and Sheikhupura would be upgraded and capacity of these ports would be enhanced.

He said that railways had declared 2020 as the year of freight and land.

He said rakes of four trains would be replaced with 75 Chinese upgraded coaches, adding that the railways also wanted to utilise 300 damaged freight wagons after repair and study on the project was under way.

The minister said restoration of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) in 15 days on the orders of the Supreme Court was a hard task as area of six kilometers was difficult to evacuate from land grabbers, however, it was possible only with the help of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Sale Rashid Kundian Gujranwala Price Sheikhupura Chishtian February 2020 All From Government Cabinet Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Minsk Says Prospects for Belarus-NATO Cooperation ..

1 minute ago

China Scraps Import Duties on Products Donated for ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani nation to reiterate unflinching support ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Four persons receive burn injuries in house fire i ..

7 minutes ago

Milk price touches Rs 108 in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.