PML-Q, MQM supporting PTI govt: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) are supporting the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The leaders of both the political parties have given clear statement regarding partnership with PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There are only speculation that coalition partners have issues with PTI leadership, he said.

The minister said that PML-Q had expressed reservation over the leadership of Punjab.

About the MQM, he said Federal government had initiated many projects with the help of MQM and we are making progress with support of partners, he added.

In reply to a question about no-confidence move, he said Opposition didn't have the required numbers for no-confidence move.

He said that PTI had decided to organize a big public meeting in the federal capital before one day of no-confidence move.