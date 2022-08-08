PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q President says politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against Pakistan army a failure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 8th, 2022) President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged politicians to show full solidarity with Pakistan army, which has helped and served the nation in every calamity and difficult time.

Chaudhry Shujaat said the entire nation equally shares the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela tragedy.

He said everything is tolerable but the propaganda campaign against Pakistan army cannot be tolerated.

Chaudhry Shujaat also lauded the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in restoration of law and order and elimination of terrorism in the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the social media campaign that is belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said this is the result of self-righteous political narratives which have poisoned the minds of youth and weaponised hate speech.

Terming the campaign horrifying, the Prime Minister called for a deep reflection of the direction, all this is taking us to as a nation.