(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday issued a show cause notice to PML-Q Punjab president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and suspended his party membership over statement regarding the possibility of his party's possible merger with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday issued a show cause notice to PML-Q Punjab president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and suspended his party membership over statement regarding the possibility of his party's possible merger with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the show cause notice, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain convened a meeting after taking notice of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's remarks, which was also attended by PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, senior leaders Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

In the meeting, it was noted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not have the authority to merge the party with PTI so he violated the party discipline and rules and regulations through his statement, while the PML-Q, as a political party, maintained its individual identity, vote bank and manifesto.

The show cause notice said that seven days were being given to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to give an explanation for his comments otherwise proceedings would be initiated against him, adding that Parvez Elahi's basic party membership was also being suspended until he gave an explanation.

A copy of show cause notice was also sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Separately, the PML-Q president also sent show-cause notices to Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

The notice said that any such move of theirs to join another party would be unconstitutional, adding that they should first resign from their positions, if they wanted to join other party otherwise the PML-Q would have no other option than to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-seat them.

The notice gave them a seven-day period to provide an explanation.