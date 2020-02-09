UrduPoint.com
PML-Q Ready To Meet Govt's New Committee For Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

PML-Q ready to meet govt's new committee for talks

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have said that they are ready for talks with the new committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).According to media reports, a meeting between both the parties will be held in few days.

Earlier, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi had demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made on matters negotiated between the two parties.He said that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about reservations of his party but assured him that PML-Q will continue to support the government.He added that according to their agreement with the government, ministers from his party will be empowered and there will be no interference in their ministries.

