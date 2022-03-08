PML-Q reject name of Aleem Khan to replace Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q leaders in a late night sitting rejected the government ministers’ suggestion, pointing out that it would be better Usman Buzdar kept the office instead of replacing him with Aleem Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Three senior ministers with PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema recommended the name of Aleem Khan to replace Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister.

The development show a change in the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The situation was fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings. Chaudhary brothers were likely to reach Islamabad amid the political situation.

Jahangir Tareen group on Monday decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The inside story of the meeting held at Jahangir Tareen’s residence that it was decided to nominate a new chief minister of Punjab.

According to the sources, after Aleem Khan’s joining Jahangir Tareen group, it has become a big group against Usman Buzdar. They said like-minded members in the meeting refused to accept Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and presented a charge sheet against him.

The members decided that Tareen group in the meeting would nominate its own candidate for the chief minister slot of the province. The group was also likely to take decision within next 24 hours whether to stay with the government or with the opposition.

Aleem Khan, the senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced to join the Tareen group after a meeting with like-minded members at the residence of Jahangir Tareen.