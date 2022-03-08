UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Reject Name Of Aleem Khan To Replace Usman Buzdar As Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:12 PM

PML-Q reject name of Aleem Khan to replace Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM

The PML-Q leaders in a late night sitting rejected the government ministers’ suggestion, pointing out that it would be better Usman Buzdar kept the office instead of replacing him with Aleem Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Three senior ministers with PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema recommended the name of Aleem Khan to replace Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister.

The PML-Q leaders in a late night sitting rejected the government ministers’ suggestion, pointing out that it would be better Usman Buzdar kept the office instead of replacing him with Aleem Khan.

The development show a change in the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The situation was fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings. Chaudhary brothers were likely to reach Islamabad amid the political situation.

Jahangir Tareen group on Monday decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The inside story of the meeting held at Jahangir Tareen’s residence that it was decided to nominate a new chief minister of Punjab.

According to the sources, after Aleem Khan’s joining Jahangir Tareen group, it has become a big group against Usman Buzdar. They said like-minded members in the meeting refused to accept Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and presented a charge sheet against him.

The members decided that Tareen group in the meeting would nominate its own candidate for the chief minister slot of the province. The group was also likely to take decision within next 24 hours whether to stay with the government or with the opposition.

Aleem Khan, the senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced to join the Tareen group after a meeting with like-minded members at the residence of Jahangir Tareen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Moonis Elahi Tariq Bashir Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

realme Shows Off its New Trendy Light Shift Design ..

Realme Shows Off its New Trendy Light Shift Design on the Paris Fashion Week Run ..

2 minutes ago
 Naseeruddin Shah hopes to meet Pakistani friends a ..

Naseeruddin Shah hopes to meet Pakistani friends and fans soon

40 minutes ago
 Australia down Pakistan in ICC Women's CWC

Australia down Pakistan in ICC Women's CWC

57 minutes ago
 Skipper PM says ready to fight match with 'politic ..

Skipper PM says ready to fight match with 'political dacoits'

57 minutes ago
 Deadly floods continue to batter Australia's east

Deadly floods continue to batter Australia's east

1 hour ago
 Women empowerment key to better Fiji: PM

Women empowerment key to better Fiji: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>