PML-Q Says Talks With Govt Are Successful

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:19 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi who is also central leader of PML-Q says that their talks with the government committee remain successful and they will fight with all the challenges together including inflation.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi has said that talks with the government committee has been successful, saying that he will share many other things soon.

Talking to the reporters, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi has said that they talked to the government committee on different issues including inflation in the country.

“The challenges the government is facing will be dealt together,” said Pervez Elahi, adding that “ They did consultation on various subjects.

“No doubt on intention of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he further says. He has also stated that they have already refused the other ministry. He also talked about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, saying that he has bailment of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl and vowed to hand him over as it was received.

Pervez Elahi said Maulana Fazl has yet to pray, adding that they have a wish to be together on the next general elections.

There has been many differences and lack of trust between the government and the opposition parties. The PML-Q leaders time and again claimed widening gap between the ruling party and allies. Chaudhary Pervez Elahi—the speaker of Punjab Assembly—had expressed previously the issues with the ruling party that their promises have not been fulfilled.

The government committee led by Pervez Khattak called on PML-Q in Lahore and other leaders and discussed all the issues between both allies. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was also present there in the meeting.

