PML-Q Senior VP Dr. Channa joins PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :PML-Q Central Senior Vice President (VP) Dr. Ghulam Raza Channa has joined the PTI here on Monday.

According to a PTI communiqu, here, Dr. Channa, belongs to Ghotki, called on the PTI Sindh chapter's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

The PTI provincial chief felicitated Dr.

Channa for joining the PTI and he presented him a muffler.

They, on the occasion, discussed Karachi-Ghotki march in detail.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that political leaders from Sindh are continuously joining PTI.

He said that PTI has emerged as a big political party in the Sindh province.

He claimed that PTI will form the next government in the province.