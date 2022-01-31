UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Senior VP Dr. Channa Joins PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:38 PM

PML-Q Senior VP Dr. Channa joins PTI

PML-Q Central Senior Vice President (VP) Dr. Ghulam Raza Channa has joined the PTI here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :PML-Q Central Senior Vice President (VP) Dr. Ghulam Raza Channa has joined the PTI here on Monday.

According to a PTI communiqu, here, Dr. Channa, belongs to Ghotki, called on the PTI Sindh chapter's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

The PTI provincial chief felicitated Dr.

Channa for joining the PTI and he presented him a muffler.

They, on the occasion, discussed Karachi-Ghotki march in detail.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that political leaders from Sindh are continuously joining PTI.

He said that PTI has emerged as a big political party in the Sindh province.

He claimed that PTI will form the next government in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ghotki Ali Haider March From Government

Recent Stories

Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music ..

Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music Festival in Paraguay - Reports

53 seconds ago
 Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tou ..

Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tourist destination: Commissioner ..

55 seconds ago
 HSATI Patron in Chief welcomes Prime Minister's an ..

HSATI Patron in Chief welcomes Prime Minister's announcement regarding salary in ..

57 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfers, postings of officers

Govt notifies transfers, postings of officers

59 seconds ago
 Rebels in Burkina Faso Appoint Their Leader as Pre ..

Rebels in Burkina Faso Appoint Their Leader as President - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Govt bringing legal reforms in Parliament: Babar A ..

Govt bringing legal reforms in Parliament: Babar Awan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>