PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain falls ill

The PML-Q top leader has been shifted to Services Hospital for treatment and his tests are being carried out to determine his illness and treatment to be followed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujjat has fallen ill and has been shifted to Services Hospital, the sources say.

The sources said that tests were being carried out and condition of his illness would be determined soon as the results appeared.

“Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suddenly fell ill on Friday morning and was shifted to Services Hospital for treatment,” said the sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Services Hospital to inquire after ailing PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his early recovery.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a tall figure among the country’s politicians, went to Germany for treatment after he fell ill last year.