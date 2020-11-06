UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain Falls Ill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:39 PM

PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain falls ill

The PML-Q top leader has been shifted to Services Hospital for treatment and his tests are being carried out to determine his illness and treatment to be followed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujjat has fallen ill and has been shifted to Services Hospital, the sources say.

The sources said that tests were being carried out and condition of his illness would be determined soon as the results appeared.

“Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suddenly fell ill on Friday morning and was shifted to Services Hospital for treatment,” said the sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Services Hospital to inquire after ailing PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his early recovery.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a tall figure among the country’s politicians, went to Germany for treatment after he fell ill last year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Germany Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

An outlaw killed in Sukkur: said SSP Samo

3 minutes ago

NBA player reps vote to continue talks on proposed ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul, Washington, Tokyo Hold Talks on Post-Electi ..

3 minutes ago

SALU organizes lecture on GPS based geo-gagging

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry on Navalny Case: Entire S ..

3 minutes ago

Matiari-Lahore project equivalent to main artery o ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.