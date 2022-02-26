UrduPoint.com

PML-Q To Defend Parliamentary Values: Parvez Elahi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM

PML-Q to defend parliamentary values: Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the masses have given a five-year mandate to the government and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) will not let anyone violate the parliamentary traditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the masses have given a five-year mandate to the government and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) will not let anyone violate the parliamentary traditions.

Talking to a delegation of senators led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting at his residence here on Saturday, he said meetings with political leadership are part of the democratic process.

The Senate delegation comprised Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Ahmed Khan, Kauda Babar, provincial minister Baluchistan Noor Muhammad and Shah Zal.

The delegation inquired after former prime minister, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Secretary Punjab Assembly Ahmed khan Bhatti were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the on-going development projects in Balochistan.

Parvez Elahi said that the PML-Q wants consistent measures to provide relief to the masses.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani credited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for being a seasoned politician who was well aware of grassroots realities and all matters of parliamentary democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Democracy Ali Agha Muslim All Government Punjab Assembly Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Baloch Culture Day to be celebrated on March 2

Baloch Culture Day to be celebrated on March 2

36 seconds ago
 Govt playing supportive role for businesses: Nasir ..

Govt playing supportive role for businesses: Nasir Bashir

39 seconds ago
 Delimitation panel's recommendations increased ali ..

Delimitation panel's recommendations increased alienation in IIOJK: Farooq Abdul ..

41 seconds ago
 Police arrests robber, recovered stolen items

Police arrests robber, recovered stolen items

43 seconds ago
 Sindh govt depriving people of basic facilities: S ..

Sindh govt depriving people of basic facilities: Shafqat Mehmood

53 minutes ago
 German GDP growth in 2021 revised to 2.9 pct: Dest ..

German GDP growth in 2021 revised to 2.9 pct: Destatis

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>