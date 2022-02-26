PML-Q to defend parliamentary values: Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the masses have given a five-year mandate to the government and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) will not let anyone violate the parliamentary traditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the masses have given a five-year mandate to the government and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) will not let anyone violate the parliamentary traditions.

Talking to a delegation of senators led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting at his residence here on Saturday, he said meetings with political leadership are part of the democratic process.

The Senate delegation comprised Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Ahmed Khan, Kauda Babar, provincial minister Baluchistan Noor Muhammad and Shah Zal.

The delegation inquired after former prime minister, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Secretary Punjab Assembly Ahmed khan Bhatti were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the on-going development projects in Balochistan.

Parvez Elahi said that the PML-Q wants consistent measures to provide relief to the masses.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani credited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for being a seasoned politician who was well aware of grassroots realities and all matters of parliamentary democracy.