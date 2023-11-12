Open Menu

PML-Q To Make Seat Adjustments With PML-N: Shafay Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PML-Q to make seat adjustments with PML-N: Shafay Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said in a statement on Sunday that the PML-Q is not merging with any other party.

However, he added, the party would reach seat adjustments with the PML-N in some Constituencies. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid would maintain its individual status and its candidates would participate in elections on the tractor symbol.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

7 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

21 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

21 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

21 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

21 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

21 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

21 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan