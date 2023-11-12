PML-Q to make seat adjustments with PML-N: Shafay Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said in a statement on Sunday that the PML-Q is not merging with any other party.

However, he added, the party would reach seat adjustments with the PML-N in some Constituencies. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid would maintain its individual status and its candidates would participate in elections on the tractor symbol.