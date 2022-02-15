UrduPoint.com

PML-Q To Support PTI For Completing Five Years: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q, had made an agreement with ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to support for completing five years tenure.

The coalition partners including PML-Q are standing behind the PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel. Prime MinisterImran Khan, he said would not make any deal with corrupt leaders.

He said PM Imran Khan and the government are committed to eradicate corruption from the society.

Commenting on no-confidence move being launched by the opposition, he said the courts are going to impose indictment against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and this reason has forced the opposition leaders to launch the fresh drive against the government.

Despite political pressure of opposition benches, he said PM Imran Khan would not grant any relief or national reconciliation ordinance to corrupt politicians.

