PML-Q to support Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship: Tariq Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would support Sadiq Sanjrani for the Senate chairman.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-Q was a coalition partner and its leadership had made a commitment with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to back its candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said the credit went to the PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ellahi for the election of senators from Punjab without any contest.

To a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Chaudhry House to inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Both the leaders discussed national issues, he added.