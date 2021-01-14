UrduPoint.com
PML-Q Will Hold Intra Party Elections Within Next Few Days

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:07 PM

PML-Q will hold intra party elections within next few days

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain will be elected as unopposed President of the party which is close ally of the ruling PTI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) finalized preparations for intra-party elections, the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain would be elected as Central President of the party unopposed.

For the provincial president, they said the name of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi was finalized.

Following the elections of the President, the power to nominate General Secretary and other officials would be given to the President.

They said that the intra-party election would be completed within next few days, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) secured five seats in National Assembly and 10 in Punjab Assembly. The PML-Q is currently close ally with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Punjab.

