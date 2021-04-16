UrduPoint.com
PML-Q Women Wing Grieved Over Death Of Fozia Naz's Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

PML-Q Women Wing grieved over death of Fozia Naz's husband

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Women Wing leaders have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of husband of Secretary General PML-Q Women Wing, Fouzia Naz due to coronavirus.

In separate condolence messages on Friday, PML-Q Women Wing's President MNA Farrukh Khan, Senior Vice President Riffat Sarwar, Additional General Secretary Amina Khanum, Information Secretary Lubna Qureshi, Vice Presidents Farhat Riayat, Bushra Firdous and other officers expressed sympathies with Fouzia Naz over sad demise of her husband.

They prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

