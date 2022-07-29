(@Abdulla99267510)

The Central Working Committee headed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha has decided to remove him to save party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th,2022) PML-Q's Central Working Committee (CWC) decided to release Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the duties of party president due to health issues.

Central Working Committee headed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha too this decision at the Muslim League House on Thursday.

Agha said that Shujaat had been the PML-Q President for the last two decades and it was necessary to release him from the duties of the party due to poor health.

The CWC meeting also decided to oust Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party. However, five MNAs including Ch Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain, who is also a federal minister, and Tariq Bashir Cheema represent Ch Shujaat’s camp.

Division took place in the PML-Q over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and others stood by the PTI while Chaudhry Shujaat, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema backed the PML-N.

The CWC also made an election body led by Advocate Jehangir A Jhojha. PML-Q figures who attended the meeting included the former Gujrat district nazim and younger brother of Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Shafat Hussain, Jehangir Jhoja and Khadija Umer Farooqi.