(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League's Central Working Committee (CWC) members have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The CWC members also termed the Election Commission's decision a victory of truth.

According to details, a meeting of the Central Working Committee of Pakistan Muslim League was held at the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in which the CWC members said that the party will be made more active and dynamic under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The CWC members approved the Muslim League's nomination of Majlis-e-Amila members, election of Central General Council members, and appointment on the vacant posts.

The members also approved the decision to dismiss the office bearers who violated the party discipline and suspend the basic membership.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain thanked for the unconditional support of the members of the Central Working Committee.

The consultation regarding the reorganization of the Muslim League is underway.

It was also decided to call the general council meeting soon.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that he will always honor those who support him in difficult times.