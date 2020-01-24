UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMLF To Observe Kashmir Day As Black Day On Feb 5

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

PMLF to observe Kashmir Day as Black Day on Feb 5

Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF), a forum of the Southern Punjab labour unions has decided to observe Kashmir day as Black Day and organize a rally to condemn aggression of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) -:Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF), a forum of the Southern Punjab labour unions has decided to observe Kashmir day as Black Day and organize a rally to condemn aggression of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

General Secretary Railways workers union,Saleem Chisti while talking to APP here on Friday said PMLF would organize a rally on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

It was decided in a joint meeting chaired by leaders of joint action force committee - Nawaz Chadhar, Saleem Chisti attended by scores of participants hailing from Power Looms Workers Association, Muslim Youth Organization, Pakistan Railways Workers Union, Wapda Paighan Union and Rickshaw Drivers Association.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab February Muslim From Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.