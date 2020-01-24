PMLF to observe Kashmir Day as Black Day on Feb 5

Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF), a forum of the Southern Punjab labour unions has decided to observe Kashmir day as Black Day and organize a rally to condemn aggression of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) -:Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF), a forum of the Southern Punjab labour unions has decided to observe Kashmir day as Black Day and organize a rally to condemn aggression of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

General Secretary Railways workers union,Saleem Chisti while talking to APP here on Friday said PMLF would organize a rally on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

It was decided in a joint meeting chaired by leaders of joint action force committee - Nawaz Chadhar, Saleem Chisti attended by scores of participants hailing from Power Looms Workers Association, Muslim Youth Organization, Pakistan Railways Workers Union, Wapda Paighan Union and Rickshaw Drivers Association.