PMLN Accepts Govt To Save Country: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Tuesday said his party has accepted the government to save the country's from bankruptcy and political chaos.

The PMLN leader in a statement here said that saving the country was more important than political damage. He said that poor economy policies of Imran Khan government have plunged the country in price-hike and inflation.

Ikhtiar Wali said PTI Chairman did not like neutral empires and his desire to come into power through backdoor channels would not succeed.

Despite strong reservations, he said that his party has accepted the government to take the country out of economic quagmire. He said gone were the days when electable were forced to join PTI.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the only hope for people of Pakistan and under his leadership Pakistan would overcome on existing problems and put the country on road to progress and development.

