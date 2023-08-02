PMLN achieves remarkable success in all fronts in 16 months Govt: Ex Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister, Wajid Ali Khan here Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) has achieved remarkable success in all fronts in only 16 months coalition government and put country's back on right path.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan Muslim League N has brought the national economy back on track and saved the country's from economic default.

Wajid Ali Khan who remained associated with ANP for 53 years have recently joined PMLN during a function at Swat district.

He said a state-of-the art kidney hospital at Swat was established during tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif where poor patients was being provided free treatment.

As result of prudent agriculture policies of the Government, he said that a record wheat was produced this year while number cotton production was forecast in 2023.

He said the previous government has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite its 9 years rule in the province, and that PTI leadership wasted time in hallow slogans, confrontion and victimization of opposition leaders.

He accused the previous government for destroying the national economy and social values besides tarnishing the country's image abroad.

"The entire nation knew about a so- called leader, who deceived people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on the name of change and completely failed to address problems of masses." He said that Imran Niazi had made tall anti corruption claims but later PTI Government in KP has closed its own created Ehtadab Commission that exposed the hallow slogans of Imran.

He said that May 9 vandalism have exposed the real face of Imran Niazi before masses.

Wajid said that people of Pakistan knew that who had attacked and put on fire the defence and government installations during May 9 vandalism and destroyed the economy during 2018-22 and who saved the country's from bankruptcy and economic default in only 16 months Government.

He said that PMLN has strong and committed leadership in the shape of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and sitting prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with ability to steer the country out of all challenges.

He said that if PMLN was voted to power in upcoming election would change destiny of people and address problems of masses of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Wajid said that people of all walks of life are joining Pakistan Muslim League N due to its record devolopment work