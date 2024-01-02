Open Menu

PMLN All Set To Start Election Campaign In KP; Schedules Of Meetings Finalized

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PMLN all set to start election campaign in KP; schedules of meetings finalized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The provincial leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) has finalized plan to start election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and initially hold rallies in Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Chitral and Mansehra districts this month.

Former Prime Minister and central leader of the party Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Engineer Amir Makam would address the public rallies.

The party leadership had issued necessary instructions to the local leadership to make arrangements for the meetings.

APP/adi

