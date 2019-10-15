UrduPoint.com
PMLN Announces Names Of Punjab Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

PMLN announces names of Punjab office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah announced the Names of office bearers for party's Punjab organization.

According to party sources, Sheikh Aftab was appointed as senior president of Punjab while Saira Afzal Tarar, Chaudhry Saud Majeed, Khawaja Manshaullah Butt, Zakia Khan and Imanatullah Khan Shadikhel were made Vice Presidents.

Zeeshan Rafique would be Additional Secretary General while Rana Arshad and Khawaja Waseem would be Joint Secretaries.

In the light of the instructions of Quaid PML(N), Secretary General Punjab Sardar Owais Leghari in consultation with Rana Sanaullah also issued notifications for the divisional level office bearers.

The office holders were appointed for divisions of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

