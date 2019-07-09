PMLN being involved in black-mailing judiciary: Faisal Vowda

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in black-mailing judiciary and other national institutions

Talking to a private news channel, he said that using video tap was a gimmick being played by PML-N leaders to protect themselves from the corruption cases.

It was the duty of judiciary to take notice, he said adding that the government would only provide forensic facility regarding the video tap.

To a question, Faisal Vowda said the PML-N had used the similar tactics in the matter of 'dawn leaks'.

He further stated the PM-N leaders were the enemy of the institutions. The leaders of PML-N had been declared criminals, he said adding that they are black-mailing the judiciary through a video recording.

We don't need enemy because the PML-N were playing the role of an enemies, he said. In reply to another question, the minister said that the PML-N leaders would not succeed in their sinister design.