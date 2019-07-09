UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMLN Being Involved In Black-mailing Judiciary: Faisal Vowda

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

PMLN being involved in black-mailing judiciary: Faisal Vowda

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in black-mailing judiciary and other national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in black-mailing judiciary and other national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that using video tap was a gimmick being played by PML-N leaders to protect themselves from the corruption cases.

It was the duty of judiciary to take notice, he said adding that the government would only provide forensic facility regarding the video tap.

To a question, Faisal Vowda said the PML-N had used the similar tactics in the matter of 'dawn leaks'.

He further stated the PM-N leaders were the enemy of the institutions. The leaders of PML-N had been declared criminals, he said adding that they are black-mailing the judiciary through a video recording.

We don't need enemy because the PML-N were playing the role of an enemies, he said. In reply to another question, the minister said that the PML-N leaders would not succeed in their sinister design.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Criminals Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

31 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

45 minutes ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

46 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's 3rd martyrdom anniversary observed a ..

33 seconds ago

Bangladesh sack coach Rhodes after lacklustre Worl ..

35 seconds ago

International Federation of Journalists Reacts to ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.