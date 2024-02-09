PMLN' Candidate Rana Tanvir Hussain Wins NA-114 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Tanvir Hussain has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-114, Sheikhupura II by securing 100,039 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Arshad Mehmood Chaudhary, who bagged 82,026, votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 51.92 percent.
