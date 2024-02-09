PMLN' candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary wins NA-47 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Tariq Fazal Chaudhary has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-47, Islamabad II by securing 10,2502 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Mohammad Shaoaib Shaheen, who bagged 86,396 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 58.80 percent.