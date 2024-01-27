Open Menu

PMLN Chalks Out Inclusive Plan For Development Of Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Maryam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz here Saturday that his party believed in the power of the masses and chalked out an inclusive plan for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of KP were deceived in the name of change in the last 10 years of rule of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and were deprived of development. Despite 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said that PTI has not announced its manifesto which spoke of its lacklustre performance in KP.

She said that metro buses and orange trains besides motorway buses were a gift of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. She said that the people of KP wanted the same facilities like orange and metro buses as being enjoyed by the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has special affection with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Hazara division where he constructed a state-of-the-art Hazara motorway that promoted tourism besides opened KP for investment and development.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that Hazara was a stronghold of PMLN and the party would get overwhelming victory from there. He said that political opponents were now hiding faces from people due to their poor performance in the last 10 years of rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that PMLN would change the destiny of people besides alleviating poverty, controlling price hikes and generating employment opportunities for youth.

