PMLN deceives masses regarding NS illness: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab while criticizing the opposition said on Tuesday Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PMLN) spokespersons had dodged the nation by giving false statements about their ailing leader's health.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that government had asked for the medical report of Nawaz Shrif as he looked quite well in a photo shared on social media, the former prime minister was miraculously recovered after breathing in London atmosphere, she commented.

Before leaving for UK the whole leadership was claiming that Nawaz Sharif was fighting with numerous fatal diseases and needed to be shifted to London immediately but it was unusual that a serious patient was taken to his home from the hospital intensive care unit, she added.

Moreover, in pictures the other absconder politicians could be seen while having a lavish feast, she said adding, PMLN spokespersons must stop misleading masses for covering their corrupt leadership.

"It is an undeniable fact that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had done nothing in the Sindh for the betterment of masses rather it worsened the situation of the rural areas of the province," she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to bring reforms in the province where PPP ruled for more than a decade as the Federal government had allocated around Rs.162 billions to start different projects and programs in the province, she said while replying to a question.