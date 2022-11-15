UrduPoint.com

PMLN Defender Of Ideological Borders Of Pakistan: Mohabat Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PMLN defender of ideological borders of Pakistan: Mohabat Awan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-N Abbottabad District Malik Mohabat Awan Tuesday said that PML-N is a defender of ideological borders and a democratic political force of this country.

Talking to media here Awan said they believe in democratic attitudes and under the patronage of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN was striving for the survival and security of the country.

He said that PTI was leading the youth to extremism which was very harmful to democracy and the country.

Awan said whenever the country's economy starts taking off on the economic front, Imran Niazi try to spread the law and order situation in the country.

The people of Pakistan rejected Imran Niazi's long march as he started long march to create unrest and spread chaos, he added.

