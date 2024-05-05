PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Malakand Division, Malik Abdul Ghaffar and other local leaders on Sunday called on Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam.

They visited Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam House in Cantt Peshawar.

Among those who met were President of Tehsil Shringal Dir Kohistan Haji Jahandad, Malik Muhammad Ayub, Haji Tajbar Khan, Haji Shazullah Khan and Malik Amin Khan.

They congratulated Engineer Amir Muqam on becoming the Federal Minister and expressed best wishes for him.

Regional issues including the political situation were discussed in the meeting.