PML_N Demands To Call All Parties Conference Regarding Corona Virus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

PML_N demands to call all parties conference regarding corona virus outbreak

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML_N) has demanded for calling all parties' conference on corona virus outbreak immediately

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML_N) has demanded for calling all parties' conference on corona virus outbreak immediately.According to media reports, resolution demanding immediate awareness campaign at government level has been submitted in Punjab Assembly.Resolution has been submitted by PML_N member Uzma Bukhari in which they said that government ministers should focus attention on practical steps instead of making verbal statements and house expresses deep concerns over corona virus cases reported in Pakistan.Special assistant Zafar Mirza claims have been exposed on surfacing virus cases in Pakistan while people are gravely concerned due to corona virus cases in country.

No special steps are being taken by Federal government to prevent corona virus.End/OnlineTR/FK==================================Missing child body found from MardanMardan, February 28(Online): Missing baby girl body has been found from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district Mardan on Friday.According to Mardan police, missing baby girl from 3-days body found from stream while after recovering body from stream police shifted the body to hospital for post mortem.On the other hand 2 days ago three little sisters were missing from Quetta which is not yet known.According to police sources that all the three girls were leave the house for Madrassa and their ages are 7 to 9 years.

Investigation is underway to hunt the girls, police stated.

