UrduPoint.com

PMLN Does Not Believe In Political Victimization; Imran Known For Leveling Baseless Allegations Against Opponents: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PMLN does not believe in political victimization; Imran known for leveling baseless allegations against opponents: Muqam

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership did not believe in political victimization and had strongly condemned the firing incident on Imran Khan's container.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said while strongly condemning firing incident at the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khan near Gujranwala that all the top leadership of the coalition parties' government including PMLN had strongly condemned the incident and demanded complete investigation to expose the real culprits.

He said: "we should wait for the investigation and avoid speculations over the incident." He said Imran Khan was known for leveling baseless allegations against political opponents and advised the PTI leadership including Imran Khan not to propagate the incident for politicking.

Muqam said that it was the responsibility of the Punjab Government to provide security to the PTI long march that apparently failed in its duty to protect Imran's container. He said PMLN leadership including himself was attacked on number of occasions but did not level allegations against political opponents.

He said corrupt practices of Imran Khan were exposed before the nation after ECP's verdict in Tosha Khana case, adding that Imran's lie based conspiracy narrative was also rejected by all state institutions.

The PMLN KP President said Imran Khan was making failed attempts to drag state institutions into politics, adding his desire to regain power through backdoor channels would not succeed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN led coalition government had put the economy back on track after it was destroyed by the PTI Government in last four years. He said PMLN government has restarted development projects across the country including Shangla.

Amir Muqam accused the PTI government in KP for depriving Shangla of development in its nine year long rule. He said whenever a difficult time comes on Pakhtoon community and on people of Malakand division including Shangla he stands for them.

Muqam said that development projects were restarted in Shangla by the PMLN led government in the centre including communication, roads, electricity and utility store projects and work on it were expedited.

He said Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif had announced a mega development package during his visit to Shangla. He said that the Prime Minister was working day and night to address people's problems and take the country out of existing challenges.

Muqam said that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif had given gifts of motorways to people of Pakistan and made the country's defense impregnable. The public gathering was also addressed by member national assembly and NA standing committee for housing Dr Ebadullah Khan.

On this occasion, people raised slogans in favour of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Amir Muqam. Engr Amir Muqam also announced mega uplift projects for Shangla on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Amir Muqam Visit Gujranwala Malakand Shangla Muslim All Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.