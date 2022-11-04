PMLN does not believe in political victimization; Imran known for leveling baseless allegations against opponents: Muqam

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership did not believe in political victimization and had strongly condemned the firing incident on Imran Khan's container.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said while strongly condemning firing incident at the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khan near Gujranwala that all the top leadership of the coalition parties' government including PMLN had strongly condemned the incident and demanded complete investigation to expose the real culprits.

He said: "we should wait for the investigation and avoid speculations over the incident." He said Imran Khan was known for leveling baseless allegations against political opponents and advised the PTI leadership including Imran Khan not to propagate the incident for politicking.

Muqam said that it was the responsibility of the Punjab Government to provide security to the PTI long march that apparently failed in its duty to protect Imran's container. He said PMLN leadership including himself was attacked on number of occasions but did not level allegations against political opponents.

He said corrupt practices of Imran Khan were exposed before the nation after ECP's verdict in Tosha Khana case, adding that Imran's lie based conspiracy narrative was also rejected by all state institutions.

The PMLN KP President said Imran Khan was making failed attempts to drag state institutions into politics, adding his desire to regain power through backdoor channels would not succeed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN led coalition government had put the economy back on track after it was destroyed by the PTI Government in last four years. He said PMLN government has restarted development projects across the country including Shangla.

Amir Muqam accused the PTI government in KP for depriving Shangla of development in its nine year long rule. He said whenever a difficult time comes on Pakhtoon community and on people of Malakand division including Shangla he stands for them.

Muqam said that development projects were restarted in Shangla by the PMLN led government in the centre including communication, roads, electricity and utility store projects and work on it were expedited.

He said Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif had announced a mega development package during his visit to Shangla. He said that the Prime Minister was working day and night to address people's problems and take the country out of existing challenges.

Muqam said that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif had given gifts of motorways to people of Pakistan and made the country's defense impregnable. The public gathering was also addressed by member national assembly and NA standing committee for housing Dr Ebadullah Khan.

On this occasion, people raised slogans in favour of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Amir Muqam. Engr Amir Muqam also announced mega uplift projects for Shangla on this occasion.