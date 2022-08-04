PMLN does not support political victimization: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said that PMLN does not support political victimization and believes in transparency.

Talking to a private news channel he said that that we cannot suspend law rather will support arresting of any political person as per law not against the law.

He further said that we do not control ECP otherwise we would have scored more seats in Punjab By-Election. Free and fair elections were enforced by ECP, said Zubair.

Zubair said that Imran khan himself used to tell involvement of establishment in his government rather used to talk about civilian's uplift .

However he is approaching youth of Pakistan and public for support now. He has totally changed the political culture of Pakistan.

He stressed that Imran Khan was the weakest Prime Minister ever in Pakistan's History.

On a question over PTI member Shiri Mazari, he maintained that she should talk on genuine issues rather playing blame game or putting allegations as few matter are really sensitive which involves state secret. One should be very vigilant while talking about such matters.

However , he said that soon Pakistani will receive a good news of Nawaz Shareef reaching back to homeland.