PMLN Govt launches scores of programs for youth empowerment: Rana Mashhood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman, Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan here Monday said that Federal Government has launched scores of programs for the socioeconomic empowerment of youth of Pakistan.

He was addressing a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Convention that was also addressed by Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, PMLN General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbassi and KP Youth Coordinator Babar Salim here at Gulbahar.

Rana Mashhood Khan in his brief address highlighted the Prime Minister"s youth empowerment program including technical education, employment, skills development, loans scheme and scholarship initiatives that brought positive changes in lives of youth of Pakistan including KP.

He said that first digital youth policy has been launched and he came here to inform youth of KP about it.

Rana Mashhood said that he will vist to 25 cities of Pakistan to inform youth about the first Govt digital policy and youth empowerment program.

He also announced to visit Swabi soon in this regard.

Rana Mashhood said that youth was a great asset of Pakistan and its role in development of the country carried vital importance.

Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister highlighted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Govt's achievements for youth empowerment and the country's overall economic devolopment.

He said that price hike and policy rate has been significantly reduced during Shehbaz Sharif Govt and the economy was put on path of progress and prosperity.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved the country from imminent economic default.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was the only party with the ability to address problems of youth.

He said such youth conventions would be organized at district and tehsil level.

He said Govt was equipping youth with ornament of technical education and vocational training to get dignified jobs in market.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi, PMLN General Secretary also spoke.

