PMLN Has No Right To Speak About Media Freedom: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:58 PM

PMLN has no right to speak about media freedom: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday questioned the so-called efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for press freedom as another audio of its leader Maryam Nawaz got leaked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday questioned the so-called efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for press freedom as another audio of its leader Maryam Nawaz got leaked.

The audio clip surfaced on Tuesday in which she was allegedly parsing herself for her 'media management.' "Dictation from Maryam Safdar to tv channels in an authoritative way for covering up their corruption is the media freedom?" Farrukh Habib asked in a tweet.

He said the PML-N had no right to speak about the media freedom as the Sharif family only wanted to control every institution including media so that their orders would be obeyed.

