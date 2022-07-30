PMLN-Imran ..... Zubair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Zubair said that the foreign funding case was not filed by Imran's political opponents but it was actually filed by Akbar S Babar, who was the founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Akbar S. Babar has been filed this case in 2014 and submitted evidence which clearly showed how much money had come into which accounts and from which sources.

And how many of the accounts have been declared and which have not been declared.

According to the law, all sources of money and the accounts to which they were transferred must be declared.

He said Imran Khan claims to be the most truthful and honest among the politicians, point fingers on every politician. "His opponents have not disclosed sources of wealth or did not produce receipts of their payments", he alleged.

He said (he only) wanted to ask Imran to settle his accounts, but Imran used delaying tactics and managed to drag the simple case for eight long years. "Imran used to ran to High Court, Supreme Court and sometime urged ECP to stop the proceedings of foreign funding case," he said.

The United Kingdom based Newspaper The Financial Times has reported only small portion of foreign funding received by the PTI.

The details of money received by Imran, which come out of surface from time to time, was hidden by the PTI chief.

He said The Financial Times has reported how the illegal money collected for the charity was transferred to PTI accounts and the received money was not declared.

