UrduPoint.com

PMLN-Imran ..... Zubair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PMLN-Imran ..... Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Zubair said that the foreign funding case was not filed by Imran's political opponents but it was actually filed by Akbar S Babar, who was the founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Akbar S. Babar has been filed this case in 2014 and submitted evidence which clearly showed how much money had come into which accounts and from which sources.

And how many of the accounts have been declared and which have not been declared.

According to the law, all sources of money and the accounts to which they were transferred must be declared.

He said Imran Khan claims to be the most truthful and honest among the politicians, point fingers on every politician. "His opponents have not disclosed sources of wealth or did not produce receipts of their payments", he alleged.

He said (he only) wanted to ask Imran to settle his accounts, but Imran used delaying tactics and managed to drag the simple case for eight long years. "Imran used to ran to High Court, Supreme Court and sometime urged ECP to stop the proceedings of foreign funding case," he said.

The United Kingdom based Newspaper The Financial Times has reported only small portion of foreign funding received by the PTI.

The details of money received by Imran, which come out of surface from time to time, was hidden by the PTI chief.

He said The Financial Times has reported how the illegal money collected for the charity was transferred to PTI accounts and the received money was not declared.

More

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan United Kingdom Money All From Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

16 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

16 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

17 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.